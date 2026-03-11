ChatGPT, other chatbots approved for official use in the Senate

Staffers in the US Senate are now allowed to use three major AI chatbots for official business.

The Senate Sergeant at Arms’ Chief Information Officer approved the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot for tasks like drafting documents and conducting research.

The memo did not authorize the use of Claude, an AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, which is currently in dispute with the Trump administration.

The House has already approved the use of these AI tools, and some senators have indicated they are fine with their staff using AI for tasks like research and drafting talking points.

The Senate policy advises against entering personally identifiable information or physical security information into A.I. tools.

