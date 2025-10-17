Woman wins big Powerball prize using numbers she got from ChatGPT

A Michigan woman won a $100,000 Powerball prize by using numbers generated by ChatGPT.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Tammy Carvey matched four white balls and the Powerball for the Sept. 6 drawing.

“I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion so I bought a ticket,” Carvey told the Michigan Lottery. “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket.

Initially thinking she had won $50,000, the 45-year-old later discovered she had added the Power Play option, doubling her prize.

“My husband and I were in total disbelief,” she said.

READ: OpenAI partners with Walmart to let users buy products in ChatGPT, furthering chatbot shopping push

She plans to use the winnings to pay off her home and save the rest.

The Michigan Lottery emphasizes that lottery results are random and cannot be predicted by AI or other number-generating tools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group