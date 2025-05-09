Report: Women less likely to use generative AI

Recent research has highlighted a significant gender gap in the adoption of generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT at work, with women being considerably less likely than men to use these tools.

Research from the University of Chicago and Statistics Denmark revealed that women are 16 percent less likely than men to use ChatGPT for job tasks, even within the same occupation.

The analysis showed that women in the U.S. have been lagging in adopting generative AI, with adoption rates about half that of men in 2023.

In a survey of 18,000 workers from 11 occupations completed in 2024, researchers at the University of Chicago in collaboration with Statistics Denmark found that ChatGPT has been widely adopted in those occupations, with 41 percent of workers using it for job-related tasks.

The “why” of the question was not part of the study.

This gender disparity poses a risk for businesses, as it could lead to missed opportunities for productivity gains and widening gaps between workers.

To address this issue, technology and business leaders are advised to provide better training and support for all employees, establish clear usage guidelines, highlight success stories, monitor adoption rates, and promote an inclusive culture to ensure equitable utilization of AI tools and maximize their benefits for all employees.

