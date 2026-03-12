VIDEO: Two Lake Brantley Teens arrested for plotting murder of classmate

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Video presented by the prosecution in the bond hearing on Wednesday of 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez and 14-year-old Lois Lippert shows the 2 teens in the back of a police cruiser after their joint arrest.

**GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING**

In a statement from the 18th Judicial Circuit on release of this video, “...we were required to make several short redactions to make the video publicly releasable, namely:

The victim’s identity.

Names of juvenile witnesses.

A couple of statements that could be considered confessions."

