OpenAI revealed that the shooter in a recent school shooting in Canada circumvented a ban on their use of the ChatGPT service by creating a second account.

The suspected killer in the Tumbler Ridge tragedy had a second ChatGPT account that OpenAI failed to detect until after the suspect’s name was released by the police.

OpenAI had previously flagged and banned an account held by the sole suspect of the crime eight months before the killings.

The mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including the 18-year-old alleged perpetrator.

The motive remains unclear.

OpenAI’s vice president stated that the shooter evaded detection systems, but the second account was eventually discovered and shared with authorities.

The company has now outlined steps it is taking to prevent similar incidents, including sharing banned account information with law enforcement.

It also plans to strengthen its detection systems and enhance protocols for contacting law enforcement when necessary.

