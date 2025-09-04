LSD shows promise for reducing anxiety in drugmaker’s midstage study

A recent midstage study found that LSD reduced symptoms of anxiety in patients with generalized anxiety disorder, with benefits lasting up to three months.

The study, conducted by drugmaker Mindmed, tested various doses of LSD and plans to seek FDA approval based on the positive results.

“Ours is the first modern trial to look specifically at LSD, or any psychedelic, for generalised anxiety disorder,” says Dan Karlin at biotech company MindMed in New York.

The research marks a revival of interest in psychedelics for therapeutic purposes, with LSD being designated as a potential breakthrough therapy alongside other psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA.

While the study showed promising results, further research is needed to address issues such as patient preparation and long-term benefits.

