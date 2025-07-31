Preterm birth linked to higher blood pressure and anxiety in adults

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open found that individuals born prematurely are at higher risk for adult health issues.

That includes higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The University of Rhode Island-led cohort study followed 213 individuals from birth to age 35.

Medical risk was quantified using a composite index incorporating birth weight, gestational age, duration of oxygen therapy, and neurological and medical health status across multiple timepoints.

It found that higher early life medical risk was associated with cardiometabolic vulnerabilities and mental health problems.

Premature birth affects about one in 10 U.S. infants annually.

The research highlights the need for clinical guidelines to screen adults born preterm and provide tailored preventive care to address their long-term health needs.

