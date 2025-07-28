Study ranks most stressed cities

The American Psychological Association has done research to rank the most stressed cities in the United States.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

They looked at things like divorce rates, unemployment, rent costs, and household income.

Coming in at number one, according to their study, is Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit has the country’s highest unemployment rate, along with the lowest household income when factoring in the cost of living.

Cleveland, Ohio ranks second due to having the highest divorce rate in the nation.

READ: Food insecurity causes anxiety and depression, data shows

Baltimore, Maryland follows and is noted for being one of the highest rent-burdened cities.

Gulfport, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee round out the top five.

Florida wasn’t left off the list, but did rank very low in the “most stressed” category.

Miami ranks 41st on the list, while Fort Lauderdale is at 99th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group