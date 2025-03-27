Randy Fine Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The race for Florida’s 6th Congressional District is nearing its end, as Democratic candidate Josh Weil and Republican Randy Fine urge residents to vote for their platforms in the April 1 election. The special election comes after Rep. Mike Waltz’s resignation, in lieu of President Trump’s nomination for him to serve as National Security Advisor.

Fine joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News for an exclusive interview.

Fine, an Arizona native and graduate of Harvard University, has previously served in the Florida House of Representatives, first from 2016 to 2022, with a second term from 2022 to 2024. He also served in the 2017 legislative session.

Throughout these terms, Fine was assigned to several committees, including the Education & Employment Committee (2019-2024), the House Appropriations Committee (2019-2024), and the Health & Human Services Committee (2023-2024), for which he served as chair.

Fine is running on a platform of “put[ting] America and Florida first,” making the following issues his primary focus:

Lowering insurance rates and holding insurance companies accountable

Protecting Social Security and Medicare

Ensuring honesty and transparency in government

Securing American borders

Boosting job creation and the economy

Countering the efforts of inflation and lower prices

Defending the right to life and the ability to defend it via the Second Amendment

Backing the Blue and giving first responders the necessary resources to keep us safe

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump publicly endorsed Fine’s campaign, calling him an “America First Patriot,” and encouraging him to “RUN, RANDY, RUN!”

Fine responded in a post on X, saying: “I’m honored and humbled to be @realDonaldTrump’s pick for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. I won’t let him—or you—down. #ItsGoingToBeFine."

