What to know for the upcoming special election for District 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — ▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Special elections are coming up April 1, with a spot to fill in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

This comes after Rep. Mike Waltz resigned from his position in the House to take on Trump’s nomination to serve as National Security Adviser for his second term.

READ: Republicans in Mike Waltz’s old district aren’t mad at him or Trump over Yemen Signal chat

District 6 spans the state’s eastern coastal cities, from south of St. Augustine, to south of Daytona. It consists of all of Flagler and Putman Counties, northern Lake and Volusia Counties, eastern Marion County, and southern St. Johns County.

The two main candidates are Joshua Weil (D) and Randy Fine (R). The remaining candidates are Andrew Parrott (L), Randall Terry (no party affiliation), and Chuck Sheridan (Independent).

According to Ballotpedia‘s reports on the special primary elections, Weil won by 60.8 percent, and Fine by 83 percent.

Who is Joshua Weil?

Originally from New York, Weil is a high school math teacher that works with “at-risk youth of Orange and Osceola Counties.” He has two bachelor degrees, one from Northwood University, the other from Stony Brook University. He completed his Masters at the University of Central Florida in 2013, and did some post-graduate work at Stetson University.

Weil was nominated in the 2022 U.S. Florida Senate race, but was disqualified in the primary.

Education, affordable housing, and health care are Weil’s top policy focuses.

He is currently aligned with organizations like the Florida Education Association, and the Islamic Center of Orlando.

Who is Randy Fine?

Fine currently serves in the Senate for the the 19th district, covering parts of Brevard County. He was also endorsed by President Trump.

Senator Fine took to X to say: “I am honored and humbled to be @realDonaldTrump‘s pick for Florida’s 6th Congressional District. I won’t let him -- or you -- down. #ItsGoingToBeFine.”

Fine was a member of the Florida House of Representatives for two periods, first from 2016 to 2022, with a second term immediately following from 2022 to 2024. He has served in the 2017 legislative session, and 8 committees.

He has sponsored bills such as the Weapons or Firearms at School-sponsored Events or on School Property, Sales or Transfers of Firearms to Person Under 21 Years of Age, Prohibited Preferences in Government Contracting.

READ: Congressional candidate Randy Fine calls out opponent for violent criminal connection

What campaign tactics have Weil and Fine used against each other?

The two have both had advertisements air on television against each other, with Weil’s advertisement against Fine stating that he is a “violent and corrupt politician.”

In a press conference video posted on X, Fine has attacked Weil’s connections to Islam and voices his concerns of Weil’s criminal history. He comments on an incident report from Orange Youth Academy Alternative Education, as well as when one of Weil’s campaign workers admitted to burglary and theft while working on Weil’s campaign.

“Jihad Josh” Weil is literally paying violent felons to stalk the homes of voters.



My press conference from today. pic.twitter.com/Dcb48uEgqD — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) March 10, 2025

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed that Weil’s campaign uses footage of them without their consent in fundraising advertising. The advertisement originated from a third party service, Key Lime Strategies, that Weil employs to fundraise for his campaign.

Fyi this is being run as an ad without my consent. I’m not personally involved in any races right now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2025

What to do with your ballot?

The voter registration deadline and request for an absentee/mail-in ballot has passed, but the return deadline is this coming Tuesday.

Early voting started March 22, and continues on till March 29.

Election day voting is open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

For details on polling locations, check out the WDBO voter guide

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group