Josh Weil Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The race for Florida’s 6th Congressional District is nearing its end, as Democratic candidate Josh Weil and Republican Randy Fine urge residents to vote for their platforms in the April 1 election. The special election comes after Rep. Mike Waltz’s resignation, in lieu of President Trump’s nomination for him to serve as National Security Advisor.

Weil joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News for an exclusive interview.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Weil, a New York native and graduate of Stony Brook University (B.A.), Northwood University (B.A.), and the University of Central Florida (M.A.), describes himself on his campaign website as “NOT a career politician looking to maintain the status quo in Washington.” Weil is currently employed as a high school math teacher, working with “at-risk youth of Orange and Osceola counties.”

READ: Randy Fine Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

He was previously nominated in the 2022 U.S. Florida Senate race but was disqualified in the primary.

READ: What to know for the upcoming special election for District 6

Weil is running on a platform of “restor[ing] balance to Washington, fight[ing] for common sense solutions,” and serving the people of Florida, with the following issues being his primary focus:

Controlling border immigration through a comprehensive reform of the U.S. immigration system

Fixing the healthcare system by creating a universal system “that includes all of us”

Improving schools

Protecting the environment by passing the Green New Deal, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, and controlling the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere

Resetting the economy for workers through the American Dream Economy (ADE) plan, intended to off-set the effects of inflation and address the needs of new home buyers and disaster victims

Weil’s campaign has been endorsed by the Progressives for Democracy in America; Defense of Democracy; and the Progressive Democrats of America among others, and is currently aligned with the Florida Education Association and the Islamic Center of Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group