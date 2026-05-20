Judge refuses to postpone June 1 civil trial over deadly 2024 collapse of Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Wednesday refused to postpone a trial that is scheduled to start next month for civil claims stemming from the 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, rejecting a request for a delay by the companies involved in the deadly disaster.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the civil trial will start as scheduled on June 1 despite the recent filing of criminal charges against companies that owned and managed the container ship Dali, which lost power and crashed into the Key Bridge in the early-morning hours of March 26, 2024.

Six construction workers who had been filling potholes were killed in the bridge collapse. Attorneys for victims and their families had urged Bredar to preserve the current schedule for the civil trial.

On May 12, Justice Department prosecutors announced the indictment against Singapore-based Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. and Chennai, India-based Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd. Also charged in the indictment was Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, an Indian national who was the Dali's technical superintendent.

Company attorneys said trial witnesses are reluctant to testify before the criminal case has been resolved. But the judge said sticking with the current trial schedule would be "the most efficient use of judicial resources.”

“We're ready to go,” Bredar said during a hearing.

The indictment accuses the ship operator of intentionally relying on an improper fuel pump and then lying about it to investigators. Synergy Marine accused prosecutors of improperly treating an accident as a crime.

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