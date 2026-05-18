Former Hartford police officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Stevie Jones

(HARTFORD, Conn.) -- Former Hartford police officer Joseph Magnano was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the February 27, 2026 fatal shooting of Steven "Stevie" Jones.

The charge and evidence supporting it was laid out in the Connecticut state inspector general's report, which was released on Monday, and comes after Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam announced in March that he had terminated Magnano amid a probe into the incident after viewing the police body camera footage. The body camera footage has not been released publicly.

ABC News has reached out to the Hartford Police Department and Magnano's attorney for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

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