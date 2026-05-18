Police: Two suspects kill 3 people at a San Diego mosque before killing themselves

SAN DIEGO — Two teenage suspects killed three men in a shooting at a San Diego mosque Monday before killing themselves a few blocks away, authorities said. Police Chief Scott Wahl said a security guard at the Islamic Center of San Diego was among those killed and that the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website.

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Mosque director: ‘Extremely outrageous to target a place of worship’

Imam Taha Hassane also said at a news conference that “all the places of worship in our beautiful city should always be protected.”

Muslim civil rights group condemns the shooting

Tazheen Nizam of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in San Diego says that “no one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school.”

Nizam says in a statement that CAIR is “working to learn more about this incident and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers.”

The security guard who was killed ‘played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse’

That’s according to Chief Wahl.

Police chief says suspects were found dead in a vehicle

Wahl says that as officers responded to the mosque, they also fielded reports of gunfire a few blocks away, where a landscaper was shot at but was uninjured.

He says the suspects were found dead in a vehicle stopped in the middle of a road nearby.

Center’s director says the mosque focuses on interfaith relations

Imam Taha Hassane says it also works to build relations in the community.

He told a news conference that a group of non-Muslims had been touring the mosque earlier Monday to learn about the Muslim faith.

Security guard for the mosque is among those killed

That’s according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Police chief says 3 men were killed and that both suspects are dead

Chief Scott Wahl says both suspects are believed to be teens and that the case is considered to be a hate crime.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he is being briefed

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

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