10 random weekend shootings leave 4 injured in Austin, Texas, mayor says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two suspects were being sought in at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, including at fire stations, that left four people injured, the city's mayor said Sunday.

The city ordered residents of a large part of southern area of the Texas capital city to shelter in place Sunday while the search continues.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson spoke about the shootings at a news conference and said an investigation continues.

The shootings occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning, two of them at fire stations, leaving one person with serious injuries and three others with minor ones, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Davis said the suspects appeared to be stealing vehicles as they traveled.

Police identified the suspects as Hispanic men in their late teens and released what appeared to be screenshots taken from video.

“We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random,” Watson said. “It appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles.”

Davis said at least four vehicles have been used by the suspects.

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