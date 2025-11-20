Winn-Dixie expands Amazon return kiosks to 68 additional stores across Florida

Soon you’ll be able to visit your local Winn-Dixie to return those Amazon packages.

Winn-Dixie is expanding its popular in-store Amazon return kiosks to 68 additional locations across 23 Florida counties, giving even more customers a convenient way to return Amazon packages while they shop for groceries.

The Florida counties include: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter.

The expansion builds on the successful pilot launch of Amazon return kiosks at 20 Winn-Dixie stores across the greater Jacksonville area.

No need to bring a shipping box, tape, or label - bags and labels are provided at the kiosks for those returns.

When starting a return on Amazon, customers are encouraged to select Winn-Dixie as their preferred drop-off location.

Stores offering the service will appear as an option during the return process.

Customers can also confirm availability by using the store locator in the Winn-Dixie Rewards app or by visiting www.winndixie.com.

