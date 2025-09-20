Local

Amazon plans new operations facility in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Amazon has confirmed plans to open an operations facility in West Melbourne.

Our news partner the Orlando Business Journal first reported in August that the company purchased 90 acres for the project.

The facility is expected to create hundreds of jobs, though planning is still in the early stages.

Many Brevard County residents say they’re optimistic about the economic impact.

Amazon already operates a fulfillment center in unincorporated Cocoa, a delivery station in Melbourne and its Project Kuiper satellite processing and payload integration facility on Merritt Island.

Longtime Brevard County resident Darlene Pizzulo said, “That would be amazing. That’s what the world is turning to. Everything is Amazon.”

