Teenager dies after consuming three packs of uncooked instant noodles

A 13-year-old boy in Cairo, Egypt, died after eating three packs of uncooked instant noodles, sparking concerns over a dangerous food trend circulating online.

The teenager fell ill shortly after consuming the noodles, experiencing severe stomach pains, vomiting, and sweating.

Authorities initially suspected poisoning but later confirmed the noodles were not tainted.

The boy’s death was determined to be caused by acute intestinal problems or digestive obstruction.

The incident has sparked a debate on the need for stricter regulations on processed foods and their additives, especially in light of social media challenges like the ‘Eat Ramen Raw’ trend.

The ‘Eat Ramen Raw’ challenge, popular on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, has raised concerns about the dangers of consuming raw instant noodles, which can lead to severe dehydration and intestinal blockages.

Research from South Korea has linked frequent consumption of instant noodles to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, a group of conditions that increase the likelihood of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems.

The incident adds to a series of recent food-related deaths globally, prompting health authorities to issue warnings against risky food challenges.

