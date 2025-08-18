Study: Just one hour a day of scrolling social media on smartphone can cause eye strain

A recent study published in the Journal of Eye Movement Research found that spending just one hour a day on a smartphone can lead to digital eye strain, particularly when scrolling through social media.

The study, which focused on 30 young adults in India, used a portable eye-monitoring system to track eye strain indicators like blink rate and pupil diameter.

Results showed that scrolling through social media caused the most eye strain, with significant decreases in blink rate and increases in inter-blink intervals.

The researchers suggest that these findings can inform public health initiatives to protect eye health in the face of increasing screen time.

Smartphone use has surged across the world in recent years, with around 90% of mobile phone users having one.

