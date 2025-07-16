Food insecurity causes anxiety and depression, data shows

Food insecurity is directly linked to symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to a study published in PLOS Mental Health.

Researchers collected data from adults in the UK and France and found that changes in food insecurity led to changes in mental health symptoms the following month.

In fact, 39.5% of participants experienced food insecurity in at least one month of the study.

The study suggests that interventions to reduce food insecurity could have immediate positive impacts on mental health.

The authors note, “What really impressed us was how rapidly symptoms of anxiety and depression responded to changes in participants’ food insecurity status and the large size of the effects.”

The research highlights the importance of addressing social determinants, such as food insecurity, in improving mental health outcomes.

The authors propose that eliminating periodic food insecurity could reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression in affected populations.

