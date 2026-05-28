Study looks at health insurance coverage

The proportion of Americans without health insurance remained at around 8% of the population in 2025, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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The number of uninsured individuals grew by approximately 800,000 compared to the previous year.

The uninsured rate among adults aged 18 to 64 was 11.6 percent, with 21 percent having public coverage and 69 percent having private health insurance.

The increase in the number of uninsured individuals is attributed to changes in Medicaid and the expiration of Affordable Care Act premium tax credits.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that over 14 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to these changes.

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