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Judge temporary freezes payments from Trump administration's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'

By Alexander Mallin, ABC News
President Trump Hosts The Congressional Picnic At The White House U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images) (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
By Alexander Mallin, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge in Virginia on Friday ordered a temporary freeze on any payments coming from the Trump administration's "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as she considers arguments in a lawsuit brought by a former Jan. 6 prosecutor to block the fund permanently.

The order from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema specifically bars the administration "from taking any further action pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund," including transfers of money or consideration of claims from individuals who may argue they are victims of political persecution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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