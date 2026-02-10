SpaceX delays Crew-12 launch until Friday due to elevated winds

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX announced on their X account this morning that they are now targeting a Friday launch for Falcon 9’s Crew-12 as a result of “elevated winds in the ascent corridor.”

Now targeting no earlier than Friday, February 13 for Falcon 9's launch of @NASA's Crew-12 due to elevated winds in the ascent corridor. Teams will continue to monitor weather → https://t.co/RURjWg7R8P — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 10, 2026

The Falcon 9 launch had been previously delayed from an original date of February 11 to February 12. That announcement came on February 9 around 10 AM, also from the official SpaceX account. That delay resulted from “unfavorable weather conditions in the ascent corridor.”

The launch will be Dragon’s 12th operational human spaceflight mission, hence the codename Crew-12. The mission crew consists of astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, Sophie Adenot, and Andrey Fedyaev.

The SpaceX website describes the Crew-12 mission as a flight to the International Space Station where aboard, the crew will “conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth.”

The launch is targeted for 5:15 AM from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX assures the public that their team will continue monitoring the weather. Those interested in watching the launch can do so from the SpaceX website and on the X TV app.

