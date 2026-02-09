NASA upcoming coverage for Agency’s SpaceX Crew-12 launch, and docking

Florida — NASA and SpaceX are currently targeting no earlier than 5:38 a.m. EST, Thursday, Feb. 12, for the possible launch of the Crew-12 mission, to the International Space Station, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Florida.

Crew-12 will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

Watch agency launch coverage on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency's YouTube channel.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) Astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, to the orbiting laboratory for a science mission.

This is NASA’s 12th crew rotation mission and the 13th human spaceflight mission to the space station supported by the Dragon spacecraft since 2020, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA’s current mission launch coverage: (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations)

NASA, SpaceX Adjust Crew-12 Launch Date Due to Weather.

For a Feb. 12 opportunity, launch coverage will begin at 3:30 a.m. Following launch, Crew-12 would arrive to the space station around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

After the conclusion of launch coverage, stay tuned to the space station blog for the most up-to-date operations information.

Live video coverage prior to launch -

NASA will provide a live video feed of Space Launch Complex 40 approximately six hours prior to the planned liftoff of the Crew-12 mission. Pending unlikely technical issues, the feed will be uninterrupted until the prelaunch broadcast begins on NASA+, approximately two hours prior to launch.

NASA website launch coverage -

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff.

For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468 . Follow live coverage on the commercial crew or Crew-12 blog.

Attend launch virtually -

Members of the public may register (HERE) to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

NASA and @SpaceX are now planning to launch our Crew-12 mission to the @Space_Station no earlier than 5:38am ET (1038 UTC) on Thursday, Feb. 12, due to forecast weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft. More info: https://t.co/zLibTKxqPV pic.twitter.com/ap3aA7nI9o — NASA (@NASA) February 9, 2026

Engage on social media

Follow the Crew-12 mission on X, Facebook, & Instagram, by following these accounts:

X: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @Space_Station, @ISS National Lab, @SpaceX

Facebook: NASA, NASAKennedy, ISS, ISS National Lab

IG: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @ISS, @ISSNationalLab, @SpaceX

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry.

This partnership is opening access to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, & more commercial opportunities.

For more than 25 years, humans have continuously lived and worked aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies that enable us to prepare for human exploration of the Moon as we prepare for Mars.

To learn about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

