Local

VIDEO: Woman goes on tirade at Orlando International Airport

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Orlando International Airport (Jerry Driendl)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

A woman reportedly missing the standby list for multiple flights takes her frustration out on a computer station and employees at Orlando International Airport.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

In the now viral tirade, according to police records 45-year-old Selomit Velez-Rodriguez, was arrested on charges of battery, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

Checkout the video below.

According to court records, Velez-Rodriguez was released on $5,000 bond and was allowed to return home to Illinois.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!