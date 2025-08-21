VIDEO: Woman goes on tirade at Orlando International Airport

A woman reportedly missing the standby list for multiple flights takes her frustration out on a computer station and employees at Orlando International Airport.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

In the now viral tirade, according to police records 45-year-old Selomit Velez-Rodriguez, was arrested on charges of battery, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

Checkout the video below.

Woman goes berserk at Orland International Airport at the Southwest check-in stand.



Maybe she can be deported, or perhaps banned from ever flying again. pic.twitter.com/BDr9m6omfZ — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) August 17, 2025

According to court records, Velez-Rodriguez was released on $5,000 bond and was allowed to return home to Illinois.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group