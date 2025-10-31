The International Space Station marks 25 years of nonstop human presence in orbit

The International Space Station is celebrating 25 years of continuous occupancy with nearly 300 guests, including astronauts, space tourists, and movie directors.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Relations between the U.S. and Russia may be strained nationally, but cooperation in space has remained strong, with 290 people from 26 countries visiting the space station.

The craft and its international team have even come together to face challenges like space junk and air leaks.

NASA is looking to private companies to launch their own orbiting stations as the ISS nears the end of its mission.

The government agency now embraces space tourism, inviting private crews for two-week stays, and the station has seen improvements in accommodations and amenities over the years.

NASA is paying SpaceX nearly $1 billion to deorbit the space station in 2031, while other companies like Axiom Space are planning their own space station projects to ensure a continued human presence in orbit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group