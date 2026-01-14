The risks of AI in schools outweigh the benefits, report says

A new study by the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education suggests that the risks of using generative artificial intelligence in education outweigh the benefits.

The study, which involved input from K12 students, parents, educators, and tech experts in 50 countries, found that AI can hinder children’s foundational development.

That includes declines in content knowledge, critical thinking, and creativity.

Teachers may find AI useful for language acquisition and writing improvement, but the report emphasizes that AI should supplement, not replace, human teachers.

The study also revealed that 1 in 5 high schoolers has had a romantic AI relationship or knows someone who has, highlighting the prevalence of AI interactions among teens.

The authors of the study conducted a “premortem” review to assess AI’s potential in education, given the technology’s relative youth and lack of long-term data.

