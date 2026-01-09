‘Worst in Show’ CES products include AI refrigerators, AI companions and AI doorbells

At this year’s CES gadget show, unnecessary AI features on products like a refrigerator led to them winning the “Worst in Show” awards.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Samsung’s “Bespoke AI Family Hub” refrigerator received the overall recognition for its complications and reliability concerns, including difficulty in detecting commands in noisy environments.

Amazon’s Ring doorbell camera system won the “Worst in Show” for privacy for introducing new features that support increased surveillance, including facial recognition and mobile surveillance towers.

The AI companion called Ami by Chinese company Lepro was awarded the “People’s Choice” of worst products for suggesting an AI video surveillance device as a soulmate, unsettling privacy advocates.

Lollipop Star, a candy that plays music while being consumed, was criticized for its disposable nature, leading to environmental concerns and earning it a “Worst in Show” designation.

Merach’s internet-connected treadmill, featuring an AI coach and collecting biometric data, raised security concerns and was awarded the “Worst in Show” for security.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group