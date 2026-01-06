AI-generated police report says officer turned into frog

AI got this one ribbit-ribbit-wrong.

A Utah police department was testing an AI-powered software, called Draft One, to automatically generate police reports from body camera footage when something went wrong.

The software ended up writing a report falsely claiming an officer shape-shifted into a frog.

“The body cam software and the AI [report-writing] software picked up on the movie that was playing in the background, which happened to be ‘The Princess and the Frog,’” Sgt. Keel told KTSU. “That’s when we learned the importance of correcting these AI-generated reports.”

Despite the error, the technology has saved the Heber City Police Department “six to eight hours” on paperwork.

The department also tested another AI system, Code Four, to generate police reports and plans to continue using AI tools, though concerns about accountability and reliability have been raised as law enforcement agencies expand their use of AI.

