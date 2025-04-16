Residents voice concerns as firefighters battle large wildfire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working through the night trying to contain a 200-acre wildfire in Volusia County that prompted some people decide to evacuate.

At last check with the Florida Forest Service, this fire was only 5% contained.

Flames and thick smoke were seen from above in Sky Witness 9. The thick smoke even visible for miles on the ground.

“My work is like three to four miles from here. They might be getting a fire there if it jumps the road,” said Jeff Molnar.

Volusia County deputies and Volusia Fire Rescue are keeping Ranchette Road blocked. They’re checking licenses and only letting people who live in the neighborhood go down.

A deputy on scene said he was telling people to pack up belongings with flames creeping so close to their backyards. Steve Lowe says his house is on Holly Road. He says his neighbor told him the fire was just across the road from his home.

“We’ve had them out here before, so that’s the price to pay for living in the woods, I guess,” said Lowe.

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association shared images on social media showing how close the fire was to some homes. Jeff Molnar says he watched helicopters drop water on the fire. He’s worried because things are so dry.

“We need to just watch out where you’re throwing cigarette butts or any kind of embers cause they’ll travel. You can have a fire here from your firepit and it’ll start in the woods,” said Molnar.

A burn ban is now in place for Volusia County and goes into effect just after midnight. This means no outdoor burning until that burn ban is lifted.

