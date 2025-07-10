Powerline sparks fire & tree falls on car in downtown Orlando neighborhood after storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms rolled through metro Orlando, packing a punch. The brunt of the damage was in a neighborhood near Stanley Street which is off Bumby Avenue.

Neighbors say the winds were strong enough to snap a few trees, pulling down power lines. One line sparked a fire in someone’s front yard.

“So, a powerline fell in our neighborhood and is creating a perpetual fire in our neighbor’s yard,” Jared Herretes said in a cell phone video he took of the flames.

Mother nature keeps up with the Central Florida summertime pattern, surprising people like Jared Herretes.

“I look out and I see smoke coming out of the ground. And I guess the live wire was just down there burning into the grass,” said Herretes.

The man living next door shared a video of the fire blowing smoke in his direction. He and another neighbor called 911.

“It was a huge what is going on moment. It was that flame that’s kind of yellow and white. My husband was telling me sparks was coming out if it, so it was scary,” said Anissa Rodriguez.

Several tree limbs were found scattered along Stanley Street. Part of a tree even fell on top of a car and pulled down another power line. An electric meter connected to a home was also partly pulled off.

“It was very windy and just sheets of wind and rain,” said Herretes.

Electric crews worked through the evening to get the lights back on. Neighbors say they’re glad the damage is minor.

“We don’t have any power but we’re playing board games so we’re fine. It’s as good as it can be for how bad it could have been,” said Rodriguez.

Power was restored around 8:30 p.m.

