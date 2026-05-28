Fitness hearing for Ahmad Bojeh in Kissimmee tourist killings

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge is set to decide tomorrow whether Ahmad Bojeh, accused of randomly killing three tourists in Kissimmee, is fit to stand trial.

Bojeh faces murder charges for the January killings of James Puchan, Douglas Kraft, and Robert Kraft. On January 17, Bojeh launched an unprovoked, random attack outside a vacation rental in the Indian Point Subdivision near Kissimmee.

The victims were shot dead while attempting to address a problem with their rental car. They were visitors from Ohio and Michigan attending the Mecum Auto event Auction.

Channel 9 exclusively obtained surveillance video showing Bojeh pacing outside his home just six minutes before the shooting. We will be present in court to provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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