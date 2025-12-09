Orlando District 3 commission seat runoff election on December 9th

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s Election Day in Orlando as the district 3 runoff election comes to a head today.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Early voting for the seat ended on Sunday and the seat will be decided by today’s vote.

READ: Keen, Rose win Orlando City Commission seats; District 3 goes to runoff

The runoff comes after the November elections where Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna ended as the top two vote getters but neither ended with 50% of the vote. The two were separated by only 13 votes last month.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location make sure to check out the WDBO Voter Guide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group