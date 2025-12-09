Local

Keen, Rose win Orlando City Commission seats; District 3 goes to runoff

By Ashlyn Webb, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando voted Tuesday on who will represent them at City Commission for the next four years.

Seats for Districts 1, 3, and 5 were up for grabs.

District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose won with a 450-vote lead over opponent Regina Hill. Rose won the seat in a special election last year after Hill was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2024 following the indictment on felony charges.

District 1 incumbent Jim Gray lost his seat to former State Representative Tom Keen. Keen won in a landslide with nearly 54 percent of the vote and a 1,247-vote advantage over Gray. Gray was first elected to the City Commission in 2012. Final vote: 2,961

However, District 3 will be going into a runoff. Roger Chapin and Miran Tanna had just a 13-vote difference.

Final Results

District 1:

  • Tom Keen 53.97%
  • Jim Gray 31.24%
  • Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund 9.62%
  • Manny Acosta 5.16%

District 3:

  • Roger Chapin 34.01%
  • Mira Tanna 33.83%
  • Chris Durant 18.09%
  • Kimberly Kiss 9.31%
  • Samual Chambers 4.76%

District 5:

  • Shan Rose 51.84%
  • Regina Hill 32.71%
  • Lawanna Gelzer 15.45%

