Investigators detail arrest of Volusia County father accused of murdering infant son

DELAND, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office gave insight into the arrest of a Volusia County father who’s accused of murdering his 2-month-old son four years ago. Donovan Winter is in jail with no bail.

“It’s not going to bring this child back, there’s nothing that we can do for that, but at least we can make somebody responsible for the injury and have to pay a penalty for it,” said spokesman Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Winter’s arrest was in conjunction with the sheriff’s office, U.S. Marshals, and the GAMEOVER Task Force.

The alleged crime happened in June 2021 at the apartment complex at 105 Palmetto Ave. in Merritt Island. The child’s mother called 911 saying her son wasn’t breathing.

“As far as we understand, it was an injury that occurred at one point. So it was a single incident. As far as I know, there were not prior injuries and that type of thing that said there was a pattern of abuse. It appears that this was a singular incident, a violent incident that caused a traumatic injury to the child’s head,” said Goodyear.

Investigators say a lengthy investigation showed blunt force trauma to the child’s head. Evidence pointed toward Winter.

“In working with state attorney’s office, DCF, the medical experts, we were able to provide the evidence that determined that Mr. Winter was responsible for the injury that caused the child’s death,” said Goodyear.

The sheriff’s office says serious child abuse cases such as this can take time to get to an arrest.

“It’s very important. You’re dealing with somebody’s life. You’ve got a child, of course, who’s deceased, you want to get justice for that child, but you want to make sure you get it right with the investigation and that you are arresting the correct person,” said Goodyear.

Winter is charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Investigators say could face life in prison.

