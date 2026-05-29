Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another round of rain and storms is expected to wrap up the work week, as deep tropical moisture continues to stream across the area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop during the afternoon and evening hours Friday, with some storms capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s.

Rain and storm activity will gradually diminish later this evening, with overnight lows settling into the low 70s.

A slight break arrives Saturday as somewhat drier air filters into the region.

While scattered afternoon and evening storms will still be possible, coverage should be lower compared to recent days.

Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s.

By Sunday, another surge of tropical moisture is expected to move in, bringing an uptick in rain and storm chances to close out the weekend.

High temperatures will once again top out in the upper 80s.

The unsettled pattern continues into early next week, with elevated rain and thunderstorm chances expected Monday and Tuesday.

The best opportunity for storms will continue to come during the afternoon and evening hours, while highs stay locked in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, forecast models suggest drier air could arrive by the middle of next week, helping to reduce rain and storm coverage across the area.

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