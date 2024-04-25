Local

Governor Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida rescued over 700 Americans from Haiti

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida has successfully rescued over 700 Americans from Haiti.

722 to be exact.

Governor DeSantis gave the direction for rescue operations to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, back on March 20th, due to the political turmoil in Haiti.

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to announce that despite the lack of cooperation from the federal government, more than 700 Americans have been successfully evacuated from Haiti to Florida.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management ensures those rescued had access to resources including, food, water, medical treatment and transportation back home.

“Evacuating our residents has been challenging, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work our State Emergency Response Team, private and nonprofit partners have done to bring Americans home and accommodate their needs upon returning to Florida,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

