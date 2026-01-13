Fundraising records spell trouble for Jerry Demings’ gubernatorial campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — New finance reports from the Division of Elections reveal that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ bid for governor has raised about $330,000 since announcing his campaign in November.

The filing period stretches from October 31 to December 31, 2025, as required by the state, with monetary contributions to Demings’ campaign valuing approximately $225,000.

Moving Florida Forward, a PAC “formed to support the candidacy of Jerry Dumings (sic), who is running for governor," also accepts donations towards Demings’ campaign. In total, Moving Florida Forward has raised $104,000.

These numbers, however, pale in comparison to the fundraising efforts of Demings’s political rival, U.S. Rep. David Jolly, and the leading Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

According to the finance reports from the DOE, Jolly’s campaign raised nearly $2 million in that same Halloween to New Year’s Eve period.

Jolly’s entry into the gubernatorial race predates Demings’ by five months, but despite that head start, a recent Public Policy Polling report shows that 22% of voters favor Demings, the exact same percentage as those who favor Jolly. 56% of the electorate remained undecided in the poll.

As for the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Byron Donalds, nearly $4.5 million have been raised for his campaign. A recent internal poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, a GOP political polling firm, places Donalds at the forefront of the Republican race.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins announced his candidacy on Monday. Collins joins Donalds, candidate James Fishback, and former state House Speaker Paul Renner as the Republican Party’s most notable candidates.

