Jerry Demings confirms the rumors, launches campaign to be next governor of Florida

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Jerry Demings (F Weber/Frank Weber, Orange County Photographer)
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings sending out a press release officially announcing his candidacy for Governor of Florida.

In the release, Mayor Demings saying, "Our state has become more expensive and less fair for everyone, all while power is being stripped away from local communities that know their residents best. Florida needs a change. We need a different type of governor who puts delivering results before grabbing headlines and petty political fights."

Demings will lean heavily on his experience as a community leader in his campaign, including his time as Orlando Police Chief, Orange County Sheriff, and currently as Orange County Mayor.

The Demings campaign will hold an official rally with the announcement later in the day on Thursday.

