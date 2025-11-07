Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss campaign updates from his newly announced bid for governor of Florida.

Demings made the announcement on Thursday that he would be joining the 2026 gubernational race. Demings is joined in the Democratic primary by David Jolly, the former Republican U.S. representative from Florida’s 13th congressional district.

Demings says he feels hopeful about the race, placing his faith in both “the people of Florida” and in God.

“I’m a man of faith, so I’m moving forward with the blessing that what God has for me, he has for me,” he said. “I’m just excited to continue the public service that I have been involved in now for the last four and a half decades.”

Demings responded to comparisons to newly elected Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani, saying that he intends to focus on initiatives that bring the people of Florida together, rather than divide them.

“It is about what people believe and who they believe will serve them the best,” he said. “I’m running to convince people that my style of leadership is one that bridges the gap that brings people together. I just happen to be in the Democratic Party.”

Demings cited his numerous years of experience in government, as well as experience with leading during times of crisis as things that make him stand out from his fellow candidates.

“It’s easier to lead when things are going well, but it can be very difficult to lead when things are going terribly wrong,” said Demings. “So, for me, I’ve had that opportunity of doing crisis after crisis to be a leader. And when I was leading, it had nothing to do with a particular political party that I was a member of, and I think that’s what people see. So, I will appeal to a lot of people outside of the Democratic Party.”

