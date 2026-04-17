FSU President releases statement ahead of one-year anniversary of deadly mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed two lives, Florida State University President Richard McCullough took to X to invite Florida residents “wherever [they] may be” to take part in a moment of silence.

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The ceremony, which will be held outside Suite B-206 on the FSU campus, looks to “remember the tragedy that struck [the] FSU family one year ago,” according to the university’s press release.

READ: FSU student reflects on deadly shooting ahead of remembrance

On April 17, 2025, 20-year-old student Phoenix Ikner opened fire at the FSU Student Union, killing campus dining director Robert Morales and campus vendor Tiru Chabba. Six others were injured.

“As we observe the one-year anniversary of the April 17, 2025 tragedy on the Florida State University campus, we remember those who were lost, those who were injured, and the families whose lives were forever changed,” President McCullough wrote on his X account. “We continue to hold all of you close in our hearts.”

As we observe the one-year anniversary of the April 17, 2025, tragedy on the Florida State University campus, we remember those who were lost, those who were injured, and the families whose lives were forever changed. I invite you to join the FSU family in a moment of silence —… pic.twitter.com/A5vkdVF0Mr — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 16, 2026

McCullough also thanked the FSU Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly the day of the tragedy, as well as all those who have continued to support affected students, faculty, and members of the FSU community ever since.

READ: FSU shooting latest: 2 dead; 20-year-old suspect is son of local sheriff’s deputy

“Their courage and professionalism represent the best of our community,” he said.

McCullough concluded his message by inviting viewers to join him and the FSU campus in the moment of silence at noon.

“Thank you for your kindness [that] you continue to show each other as we remember and honor this day,” he said.

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