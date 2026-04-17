FSU community reflects one year after deadly shooting tragedy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida State University will hold a moment of silence for the slain and wounded victims of a mass shooter on Friday.

The reflection will begin at Noon on Friday — around the time a gunman opened fire on the campus one year ago. One student we spoke with still feels uncomfortable spending too much time at the Student Union where the shooting happened.

“I do feel safe 100%, but obviously there’s still that lingering feeling of just ‘Ooh, I don’t even want to hang around here too long,” said Daniel Estopinan, a senior at FSU.

Estopinan was in the HCB building, which he says is about a three-minute walk from where the shooting took place. He sheltered in place and checked his phone for updates.

“There was a lot of information coming in that there was another one and there were two shooters and three shooters,” he said.

Police believed Phoenix Ikner, 20, acted alone, killing Robert Morales, Tiru Chabba and injuring six others. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of first-degree attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for October.

Estopinan hasn’t decided whether to attend the moment of silence, but said he’s glad it’s happening. “I think it’s good to remember and to take a moment to honor the people that were affected,” he said.

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