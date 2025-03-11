Florida returns more than $42 million in unclaimed property to residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $42 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of February according to CFO Jimmy Patronis.

By region, Patronis says Orlando ranked sixth for the most unclaimed property returned in the last month.

More than $2.7 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to residents since Patronis took office in 2017.

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner, with the most common types being dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

Patronis says an estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property waiting to be claimed and says “a pot of gold” may be waiting for every resident in the unclaimed property vault.

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.

