Calm after the storm: Pleasant Tuesday on tap for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a rough day of weather on Monday, Tuesday’s forecast for Central Florida is looking great.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be a much calmer day across the Channel 9 viewing area.

Expect a breezy, sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WFTV Tuesday forecast Central Florida forecast (WFTV staff)

Orlando should top out at 77° today.

Tuesday night will turn cool again, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Through the remainder of the week, Crimi said we’ll feel a nice little warm up.

Conditions will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

No rain is in our forecast in Central Florida until late Sunday and into Monday, Crimi said.

So enjoy your Tuesday and the nice stretch of weather ahead!

