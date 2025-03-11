‘I never experienced something like this’: Tornado cleanup underway in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will be back out across Seminole County on Tuesday to assess damage after a powerful EF2 tornado touched down in parts of Lake Mary and Longwood on Monday.

The winds were strong enough to rip through houses, brick walls, and fences.

“I lived through many hurricanes ... I never experienced something like this,” one resident of the Whispering Winds subdivision in Longwood told Eyewitness News.

The winds peaked at 115 miles per hour, and the few minutes that the system traveled on or near the ground was enough to destroy a home near Markham Woods Road.

“It was wham, bam!, Longwood resident Dan Hunnel said. “It hit up there and it bounced, and it hit over here and bounced, and hit here and bounced, and moved on down the road,” Hunnel motioned to explain the twister’s path.

From above, Drone 9 showed the devastating images of the neighborhood.

Scattered about the ground were Christmas decorations, furniture, a checkbook and other personal items like pictures. “My daughter lives here, her home was destroyed. She’s devastated,” a neighbor in tears told Channel 9′s Geovany Dias.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes in general are not uncommon in Central Florida. However, a tornado this strong was unusual.

“An EF2 this time of year is considered a rare Florida tornado. In total, generally speaking, 90% of all tornadoes that the State of Florida sees are EF 0 or EF1 tornadoes which are still potentially damaging,” National Weather Service meteorologist William Ulrich said.

“To see winds of up to 115 miles per hour or greater is a rare phenomenon for us in Central Florida,” he added.

The Seminole County Emergency Management team has been fanning out across the area since the storm hit, ensuring the community has the resources it needs to rebuild.

Officials are also reminding residents about the value of potentially life-saving tools.

“That’s the importance of quick alerts, having a weather radio, having some type of system where you can get a weather warning, and going into that safe location, Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

To activate your alert service from Seminole County, go to AlertSeminole.org, or simply text SEMINOLE to 888-777.

