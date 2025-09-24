Local

Florida city ranks as most expensive in U.S. to dine out in global survey

By Laurel Lee
Dinner setting served table with white tablecloth. white plates, wine glass, fork, knife (Stanislav - stock.adobe.com)
By Laurel Lee

Miami has been ranked as the most expensive city in the United States for dining out, according to a global survey.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The study compared the cost of meals, coffee, and beer against local wages in over 175 cities worldwide.

READ: McDonald’s and Wendy’s report breakfast sales are down

Miami ranked 72nd overall, with a mid-range three-course meal costing around $60 per person.

The most affordable U.S. cities for dining out are Dallas, Denver, and Houston.

READ: Organic food prices could soar as US imposes import restrictions and new tariffs on specialty sugar

The survey highlights the significant cost burden that dining out in Miami poses on residents, making it a costly city for food and beverage consumption.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!