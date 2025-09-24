Florida city ranks as most expensive in U.S. to dine out in global survey

Miami has been ranked as the most expensive city in the United States for dining out, according to a global survey.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The study compared the cost of meals, coffee, and beer against local wages in over 175 cities worldwide.

READ: McDonald’s and Wendy’s report breakfast sales are down

Miami ranked 72nd overall, with a mid-range three-course meal costing around $60 per person.

The most affordable U.S. cities for dining out are Dallas, Denver, and Houston.

READ: Organic food prices could soar as US imposes import restrictions and new tariffs on specialty sugar

The survey highlights the significant cost burden that dining out in Miami poses on residents, making it a costly city for food and beverage consumption.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group