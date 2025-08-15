McDonald’s and Wendy’s report breakfast sales are down

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are reporting sluggish breakfast sales.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The news credits the trend of economic uncertainty and financial stress among low-income consumers.

The decline in breakfast traffic is an industrywide trend, with more Americans opting to eat at home or skip the meal altogether.

READ: Trump’s new tariffs go into effect as US economy shows signs of strain

Despite rising costs, not all fast-food chains are experiencing declines in breakfast sales, with Starbucks and Dunkin’ reporting success in this area.

Experts suggest that economic pressures, such as high credit card interest rates and inflation, are leading consumers to cut back on breakfast spending.

READ: Hershey and other chocolate makers hike prices as cocoa remains near record highs

The cost of fast food has increased significantly over the past decade, with some items more than doubling in price, potentially contributing to the decline in breakfast traffic at fast-food chains.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group