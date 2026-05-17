Fifth graders bring history to life at Seminole Science Charter School’s Wax Museum

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fifth graders at Seminole Science Charter School brought history to life in a fun, creative way by transforming into some of the most influential figures in American history for the school’s annual Wax Museum event.

The students dressed as astronauts, inventors, athletes, and other famous historical figures, with costumes and themed display booths showcasing each individual’s achievements.

Wax Museum event showcases fifth graders’ creativity and historical knowledge Students dressed as astronauts, inventors and athletes while sharing the stories of influential Americans during the school’s interactive history event.

Families, teachers and classmates walked through the “museum,” stopping at each booth to learn more about the figures being portrayed.

When visitors approached, the students sprang into character, sharing facts and stories as if they were the historical figures themselves.

From famous explorers to groundbreaking athletes, the event gave students a chance to combine history, public speaking and creativity in an interactive way.

Wax Museum event showcases fifth graders’ creativity and historical knowledge Students dressed as astronauts, inventors and athletes while sharing the stories of influential Americans during the school’s interactive history event.

The annual Wax Museum is a school tradition that lets students showcase their learning, making history personal and fun.

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