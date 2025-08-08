Local

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joins Scott Anez to talk Back-To-School

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
School bus stopped
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

With back-to-school now upon us, Orange County Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Maria Vazquez joined Scott Anez on ‘Orlando’s Morning News’ to address some of the issues still facing the county.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Among other topics, Dr. Vazquez addressed the continuing issue of teacher pay across the state, where Florida ranks 50th out of 51 districts in the US, according to the Florida Education Association.

LISTEN: Seminole County Superintendent Serita Beamon interview

LISTEN: Osceola County Superintendent Mark Schanoff Interview

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!