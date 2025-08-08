EXCLUSIVE: Orange Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joins Scott Anez to talk Back-To-School

With back-to-school now upon us, Orange County Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Maria Vazquez joined Scott Anez on ‘Orlando’s Morning News’ to address some of the issues still facing the county.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Among other topics, Dr. Vazquez addressed the continuing issue of teacher pay across the state, where Florida ranks 50th out of 51 districts in the US, according to the Florida Education Association.

LISTEN: Seminole County Superintendent Serita Beamon interview

LISTEN: Osceola County Superintendent Mark Schanoff Interview

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group