Local

EXCLUSIVE: Seminole Superintendent Serita Beamon joins Scott Anez to talk Back-to-School

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Seminole County Public Schools increase mental health resources for students
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

The back-to-school season is in full swing, the superintendent joining Orlando’s Morning News to talk about the county’s preparations.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Seminole County Schools have been a model of performance over the last several years, receiving a county grade of A over the last several grading sessions dating back to 2019.

Seminole County Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the schools track record, as well as the continued struggles facing districts as school enrollment drops.

LISTEN: Osceola County Superintendent Mark Schanoff Interview

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!